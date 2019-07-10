|
DALLAS - Patricia Anne Jenkins Hale, 73, passed away July 8, 2019 at her residence.
She was born August 24, 1945, a native of Gaston County, the daughter of the late Henry and Lou Teshia Jenkins.
Patricia was a member of Family Worship Center in Baton Rouge, LA. She enjoyed family game night every Thursday.
Left to cherish her memories are her husband, Benny Darrell Hale; sons, Jeff Hale (Anita) of Queens, NY, and Tony Hale (Renee) of Gastonia; brother, Henry L. Jenkins Jr. of Dallas, NC; sister, Kay Jenkins Keever of Lincolnton, NC; and grandchildren, R.J., Nicholas, Benjamin and Tiffany Hale.
In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her son, Robbie Hale; and sister, Betty Faye Shelton.
A funeral service will be held 2 pm Thursday, July 11, 2019 at Greene Funeral Service – South Chapel, 1503 S. York Rd., Gastonia, officiated by the Rev. Scott Jenkins.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
Burial will be in Gaston Memorial Park.
Published in Gaston Gazette on July 10, 2019