MT. HOLLY, NC- Patricia Johnson, age 75, passed away April 2, 2019 at CaroMont Regional Medical Center. She is the daughter of the late Fred Smith Whittaker and Vivian Fleming Whittaker.
Patty was a member of Catawba Heights Baptist Church. She was a Godly woman who witnessed to her children and others.Patty was an excellent nurse with a kind and caring heart. She was a faithful loving wife, mother and grandmother. Patty enjoyed her mountain trips with Don, attending gospel music singings and working in her flower gardens. She was be dearly missed by many.
Patty is survived by her loving husband, Don Johnson; daughters, Shelley Sigmon, Rita Stiles and husband, Tommey, Tina Suchenski and husband, Mark; step-son, Charles "Chuck" Johnson; step-mother, Betty Whittaker; brothers, Fred Whittaker and wife, Carmen, Donnie Ray; sister, JoAnn Ball; half-sisters, Carla and Shanna Whittaker, grandchildren, Cliff Jenkins, Justin Sherrin and fiance, Kristiana Miller, Ayla and Breanne Sherrin, Christina and Chris Elmore, Tommey Brandon and Brandy Stiles, Olivia Stiles, Ruby Sigmon, Lily Manning; great-grandchildren, Levi and Nevaeh Jenkins, Derek and Natalie Elmore, Gracie, Landon and Tyler Stiles, Samuel James Dean Sherrin, Ruby Couick,Cody Sherrin, Beckham Sherrin; nieces, Jasmine Whittaker, Sherri Hicks, Misti Roberts.
In addition to her parents, Patty was preceded in death by her daughter, Lisa Lynn Sigmon.
The family will receive friends from 2 until 3:00 pm, Tuesday, April 9, 2019 at Catawba Heights Baptist Church. A funeral service will follow at 3:00 pm with Pastors Raymond Johns and Phil Meadows officiating. Burial will be in Hillcrest Gardens.
Memorials may be made to Catawba Heights Baptist Church, Senior Program, 311 Belmont-Mt. Holly Rd, Belmont, NC 28012.
Condolence messages may be sent online at www.mcleanfuneral.com. McLean Funeral Directors of Belmont is serving the Johnson family.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Apr. 7, 2019