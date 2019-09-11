|
GASTONIA - Patricia "Patsy" Ann Mauney, 68 passed away peacefully on September 10, 2019 at the Robin Johnson House.
She was born in Gaston County, on August 9, 1951 to the late Helen Hargrove Mauney and Charles L. Mauney; and her beloved dachshund Cameron.
Patsy was a 1969 graduate of Ashley High School and began her career in banking her senior year of high school with Citizens National Bank and through the merges and name changes retired from BB&T in 2012 after 43 years of dedicated service. She was a wonderful daughter and the best sister/friend in the world. Patsy had a kind heart and gentle soul who would help anyone. She loved to work in the yard and was rewarded "Yard of the Week" several times.
She is survived by her sister, Susan Carol Mauney; and her precious dachshund fur babies' Jake and Chester which she enjoyed spoiling and having them in her life; they will miss her dearly.
The family will receive friends from 1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. Friday, September 13, 2019 at Withers & Whisenant Funeral Home.
Private Interment will be in Gaston Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in her memory to the Robin Johnson House, c/o Gaston Hospice, P.O. Box 3984, Gastonia, NC 28054 or Chapman's Dachshund's Rescue, York, S.C.
Condolences may be made to www.withersandwhisenantfuneral.com
Withers and Whisenant Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 2916 Union Road, Gastonia 704-864-5144 is serving the family.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Sept. 11, 2019