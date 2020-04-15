|
STANLEY - Patricia Anne Smith Miller, 72, of Stanley, passed away on Monday, April 13, 2020 at her home.
She was born in Gaston County, daughter of the late Thomas Smith and Helen Nantz Smith.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother Gerald Smith.
Those left to cherish her memory include her husband, Charles Miller; her daughters Tiffany Brisbin and her husband Tim and Karen Munsey; grandchildren Connor and Carson Brisbin, Bobbie Lea Davis, and Christina Mayhew; as well as her brother Joey Smith.
The family will gather at Woodlawn Funeral Home in Mount Holly from 2:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m. on Friday, April 17, allowing guests to visit with them while following the local gathering guidelines of no more than 10 people at a time.
A private family service will be held at the funeral home after the visitation time on Friday.
Online condolences may be left at www.woodlawnfuneral.org.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Apr. 15, 2020