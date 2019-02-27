Home

POWERED BY

Services
Harris Funeral Home, Inc.
108 South Piedmont Ave.
Kings Mountain, NC 28086
(704) 739-2591
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 10, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Harris Funeral Home, Inc.
108 South Piedmont Ave.
Kings Mountain, NC 28086
View Map
Memorial service
Sunday, Mar. 10, 2019
2:00 PM
Harris Funeral Home, Inc.
108 South Piedmont Ave.
Kings Mountain, NC 28086
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Patricia Noblitt
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Patricia Noblitt

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Patricia Noblitt Obituary
KINGS MOUNTAIN - Patricia Ann Gunter Noblitt, 85, went home to be with the Lord and her family on October 01, 2018 at White Oak Manor in Kings Mountain.

Born in Mitchell County, she was the daughter of the late Charles Gunter and Minnie Johnson Gunter and was preceded in death by her loving husband of 47 years, Johnson Ray Noblitt. Patricia was also preceded in death by her brothers, Donald, Carl and Roy Gunter and her sisters, Hazel Bartlett, Gertrude Dale, Pearl Braswell and Ruth Wilson. Patricia was a past member of both Central United and El Bethel United Methodist Churches and was a born again and faithful Christian who loved the Lord. She was a loving wife and caregiver to her husband for many years. Patricia was an avid reader and worked at Mauney Memorial Library for a short time.

She enjoyed gardening and was an animal lover.

Patricia was a wonderful wife, mother and grandmother who will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved her.

Survivors include her daughter, Melinda Blackmon and husband, William, Kings Mountain; son: John Gunter Noblitt and wife, Frances, Mint Hill; grandchildren: Jessica, McKenzie and Anne-Marie; great-grandchildren: Gwendalyn and Abigail; sister-in-law: Frances Noblitt Renfro, Spruce Pine.

A memorial service will be held 2 p.m. Sunday, March 10, 2019, at Harris Funeral Home with Pastor Tim Setzer officiating.

Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to a .

A guest register is available at www.harrisfunerals.com.

Arrangements by Harris Funeral Home And Cremation Services, Kings Mountain.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Feb. 27, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now