MOUNT HOLLY - Patricia (Patsy) Rhyne Norwood, 76, of Mount Holly, NC passed away peacefully on Tuesday February 25, 2020.
Patsy was born on February 26, 1944 in Charlotte, NC, the youngest daughter of John Ward Rhyne and Blanche Lewis Rhyne. She grew up in Mount Holly, NC surrounded by her many Aunts, Uncles, Cousins and Grandparents.
She graduated from Lenoir Rhyne College where she majored in Education. She taught at Pinewood Elementary School in Mount Holly for more than 20 years. She was a dedicated teacher and touched many lives during her career. She formed some of her most lasting friendships with fellow teachers.
As part of her teaching continuing education credits, she formed a love for sea turtles and went on several educational trips to Pritchard Island to study and observe the loggerheads. She worked to teach and share her knowledge with children and people knew her as the "turtle" lady.
Patsy was a member of Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in Mount Holly her entire life. She served the church in so many different roles over her lifetime – Sunday School teacher, Youth Leader, Handbell Choir and Church Council to name a few. The church and its members were a huge part of her and her family's life.
Patsy loved the outdoors and working in her yard. She loved trips to Blowing Rock, NC and Ocean Isle Beach where she shared years of weekly summer beach trips with her family. Her grandmother taught her to love to travel. She was blessed to visit many places and South Africa was the last adventure she made.
She was the wife of Gary Wayne Norwood and the two celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary in 2016. She is survived by her husband, two daughters, Nancy Norwood Roy and husband Joseph Thomas Roy of Cornelius, NC; Jane Norwood Rowe and husband Walter Lee Rowe of Denver, NC; grandchildren Talley Anne Roy, Joseph Thomas (Jace) Roy, Lance Norwood Rowe and Regan Jane Rowe, sister Jane Rhyne White of Granite Falls, NC.
A service to celebrate the life of Mrs. Norwood will be held 12:00pm Saturday February 29, 2020 at the Lutheran Church of the Good Shepherd in Mount Holly with Pastor Jonathan Schnibben officiating. The family will receive friends following the service in the church fellowship hall. Burial is private.
The family extends their most heartfelt thanks and appreciation to her caregivers and special friends that continually visited her.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be made to Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 110 South Main St., Mount Holly, NC 28120.
Jeffrey S. Painter Funeral Director Licensee of Mt. Holly is serving the Norwood family. www.jeffreyspainterfdl.com
Published in Gaston Gazette on Feb. 27, 2020