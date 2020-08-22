Patricia Parker

Patricia Darnell Parker, 75, passed away on Friday, August 14, 2020 at her home. She was born in Gaston County, daughter of the late Hershell Hugh Darnell, Sr. and Retha Morrow Darnell.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Phillip Wayne Parker; her daughter, Patti Laine Abernathy, and her brother, Hershell Hugh Darnell, Jr. Mrs. Parker is survived by her son, Brian K. Kelly, Sr. and his wife, Catherine; her grandchildren, Jennifer Elaine Helms, Karli Lane Jenkins and her husband, Johnathan, Brittani Starr Abernathy and her husband, Brandon Carver, Alexandra Laine Kelly, and Brian K. Kelly, Jr.; and her great-grandchildren, Nevaeh, Colton, and Alex.
Services to celebrate the life of Mrs. Parker will be private.
Memorials may be made to Susan G. Komen Charlotte by visiting www.komencharlotte.org.
Arrangements are in the care of Woodlawn Funeral Home, Mount Holly.
