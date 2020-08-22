1/1
Patricia Parker
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Patricia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Patricia Darnell Parker, 75, passed away on Friday, August 14, 2020 at her home. She was born in Gaston County, daughter of the late Hershell Hugh Darnell, Sr. and Retha Morrow Darnell.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Phillip Wayne Parker; her daughter, Patti Laine Abernathy, and her brother, Hershell Hugh Darnell, Jr. Mrs. Parker is survived by her son, Brian K. Kelly, Sr. and his wife, Catherine; her grandchildren, Jennifer Elaine Helms, Karli Lane Jenkins and her husband, Johnathan, Brittani Starr Abernathy and her husband, Brandon Carver, Alexandra Laine Kelly, and Brian K. Kelly, Jr.; and her great-grandchildren, Nevaeh, Colton, and Alex.

Services to celebrate the life of Mrs. Parker will be private.

Memorials may be made to Susan G. Komen Charlotte by visiting www.komencharlotte.org.

Arrangements are in the care of Woodlawn Funeral Home, Mount Holly.

Online condolences may be left at www.woodlawnfuneral.org.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Aug. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Woodlawn Funeral Home
375 Woodlawn Avenue
Mount Holly, NC 28120
704-820-0608
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Woodlawn Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved