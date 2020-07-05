Patricia Polson

STANLEY- Patricia Jarrett Polson, 77, passed away on Wednesday, July 1, 2020. She was born in Mecklenburg County, daughter of the late Carlie J. Jarrett and Grace Whaley Jarrett. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Wylie Nelson Polson.
She is survived by her daughters, Lori Polson and Teresa Hicks and husband, Jeff; her grandson, Caleb Hicks and great-granddaughter, McKinlee Hicks.
A service to celebrate the life of Mrs. Polson will be held at 6:30 p.m. on Monday, July 6, 2020 at the Woodlawn Chapel of Woodlawn Funeral Home, Mount Holly. Rev. Steve Hicks will officiate. The family will receive friends from 5:00 p.m. until 6:30 p.m. on Monday at the funeral home. Burial will be held at 9:00 a.m. on Tuesday, July 7, 2020 at Hillcrest Gardens Cemetery, Mount Holly.
Memorials may be made to Gaston County Animal Care & Enforcement (GCACE), 922 Leisure Lane, Dallas NC 28034.
