GASTONIA- Patricia Motley Polston, 83, passed away peacefully on Saturday, September 28, 2019 at the Robin Johnson House, Dallas with her loving family by her side. She was born in Draper, North Carolina and is the daughter of the late Sam and Agnes Hall Motley.
Patricia was a graduate of Hoke County High School. She retired from the Gaston County School Systems where she worked in Accounts Payable Department. She was a member of Bethlehem Baptist Church.
She loved her family and will be truly missed by so many.
Patricia is survived by her loving son, Jerry Polston (Patty); loving daughter, Debbie Polston Baucom; loving sister, Brenda Smith; loving granddaughter, Amanda Biggers.
The family will receive friends from 1:00 p.m. to 1:45 p.m.Tuesday, October 1, 2019 at Withers and Whisenant Funeral Home with a Celebration of Life Service to follow at 2:00 p.m. Tuesday in the Chapel of Withers and Whisenant Funeral Home with Pastor Dale Lawing officiating.
Interment will follow at Gaston Memorial Park.
Patricia was preceded in death by her parents and her loving husband of 48 years, Herbert Eugene Polston.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Robin Johnson House, c/o Gaston Hospice, P. O. Box 3984, Gastonia, North Carolina 28054.
Online condolences may be made at: www.withersandwhisenantfuneral.com
Withers and Whisenant Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 2916 Union Road, Gastonia, NC (704) 864-5144 is serving the Polston family.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Sept. 30, 2019