Patricia Sisk

My sweet momma, Patricia B. Sisk (Smith) 69, passed into the presence of her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ on Sunday, September 6.



She has lived in Hilliard, Florida for the last 15 years. Momma grew up in Gaston County, NC.



She was a huge part of our lives and will be missed dearly. Her parents, Hoyt and Bernice Smith, and her brothers, David Smith and James Smith preceded her in death. Her family that will miss her are her daughter, Connie Dunlap (Martin), Son-In-Law Tommy Dunlap, Grandchildren Sara and Gabe Dunlap, her sister and brother in law Phyllis Cagle (Smith) and Mark Cagle and her sister Rhonda Hamilton (Smith). She was also very close to her niece Lisa Lankford (McAbee).



Momma loved her family with all her heart, and she would do anything that was within her ability for them. She always encouraged me, and we had a great relationship, she was my best friend.



I am thankful that she knew Jesus and that this is just a temporary separation. Her celebration of life will be on October 10th at 11:00am at Callahan First Baptist Church in Callahan, Florida



