|
|
BESSEMER CITY - Patricia "Paulette" Taylor, 66, passed away March 13, 2019 at CaroMont Regional Medical Center.
She was born on February 28, 1953, a native of Gaston County, the daughter of the late Ralph Loyd Watkins and Pauline Nations Watkins.
Paulette is survived by her loving husband, Steve Taylor Sr.; daughter, Shannon Cope (Jerry); sons, Steve Taylor Jr. and Loyd Taylor (Jennifer); 11 grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; four sisters and one brother.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two brothers.
All services are private.
Arrangements are with the South Chapel of Greene Funeral Service and Crematorium, Gastonia.
A guest book is available to sign online at www.greenefuneral.com
Published in Gaston Gazette on Mar. 15, 2019