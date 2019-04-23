|
LINCOLNTON- Patsy Ann Cabiness Black, age 81, of Long Shoals Road in Lincolnton, died on Saturday, April 20, 2019.
Her funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Wednesday, April 24, 2019, at Puetts Chapel United Methodist Church with Rev. Wade Childers officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends on Wednesday from 1:00 until 1:45 p.m. in the Puetts Chapel United Methodist Church Family Life Center.
Patsy was born September 18, 1937, in Cleveland County, to the late Athel Clay Cabiness and Subanna Morrow Cabiness. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by three brothers, Kenneth Ned Cabiness, Stephenson Clay Cabiness, and Allen Cabiness. She worked for General Motors.
She is survived by her husband, Carson R. Black, Jr., of the home; a son, Carson R. Black, III, and wife Angela, of Bessemer City; two daughters, Rebecca Bridges, and husband Mark, of Gastonia, and Gwendolyn Angel, and husband Joe, of Cumming, GA; four brothers, Neal Cabiness, Harold Cabiness, Wayne Cabiness, and Tim Cabiness; six grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.
Memorials may be made to Puetts Chapel United Methodist Church, 3009 Puetts Chapel Road, Dallas, NC 28034.
Warlick Funeral Home is serving the Black family.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Apr. 23, 2019