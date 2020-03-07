|
1947 - 2020
GASTONIA- Patsy Faye Marshall Sellers, 72 passed away March 5, 2020 at Atrium Health- Main in Charlotte surrounded by her family.
She was born in Gaston County on September 23, 1947 to the late Hoey Marshall and Beatrice
Carpenter Marshall.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Johnny Sellers; granddaughter, Lindsay Sellers and sister, Linda Baldwin.
Patsy worked at the Gaston County Health Department for over 25 years of dedicated service. She attended High Shoals First Baptist Church. Patsy loved spending time with her family and taking cruises when she was able to travel. She also was known for making many charitable donations to the Cherokee Nation anytime she had the opportunity to do so! She was a loving mother, grandmother, sister and friend to many that will be greatly missed by all who loved her.
Left to cherish her memories includes her sons, Justin (Laurie) Sellers, Joshua (Lesley) Sellers; grandchildren, Haley, Rouben, Gabriel, Joel and Reid; brother, Bo Marshall (Cathy); niece, Cindy Marshall; and many other cousins, nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends from 10:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m., at Withers and Whisenant Funeral Home prior to the Celebration of Life Service at 11:00 a.m., Monday, March 9th in the Chapel of Withers and Whisenant Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Gaston Hospice, PO Box 3984, Gastonia, NC 28054 and/or Donor's Choice.
Condolences may be made to www.withersandwhisenantfuneral.com.
Withers and Whisenant Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 2916 Union Road, Gastonia
(704) 864-5144 is serving the Family.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Mar. 7, 2020