Patsy Harris
DALLAS - Patsy Byrd Harris, 70, went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, June 20, 2020, at her residence. She was born on September 26, 1949 in Gaston County, to the late Lyle Woodrow and Katharyn Tench Byrd.

Patsy was a charter member of Robinson Presbyterian Church and a retired nurse. She was lifelong caregiver to her mother, father, and extended family. She loved to play the piano, gardening, and spending time with her family.

She was preceded in death by her brother Ross Byrd; sisters Carolyn Byrd, Gail Lingerfelt and Baby Girl Byrd.
Left to cherish her memories are her loving husband of 40 years Marshall Harris of the home; stepdaughter, Dana Avery (Shawn) of Stanley; grandson, Preston Black (Miranda) of Stanley; brothers, Rex Byrd, Jerry Byrd (Sylvia), Glenn Byrd; several nieces, nephews and cousins.

Patsy's memorial service will be held 4:00 PM on Wednesday, June 24, 2020 at Sisk-Butler Funeral Chapel with Rev. Tim Smith officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.

To offer condolences, please visit www.siskbutler.com.

Arrangements by Sisk-Butler Funeral & Cremation Services, Bessemer City.

Published in Gaston Gazette on Jun. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Sisk-Butler Funeral & Cremation Services
730 Gastonia Hwy
Bessemer City, NC 28016
704-629-2255
