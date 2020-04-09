Gaston Gazette Obituaries
|
Patsy Kiser


1936 - 2020
Patsy Kiser Obituary
BESSEMER CITY- Patsy Sellers Kiser, 83, went home to be with the Lord Jesus on Tuesday, April 7, 2020. She was born in Cleveland County to the late Robert Lee and Evelyn Blanton Sellers
Patsy was a devout Christian and loving mother and grandmother. She was a member of First Wesleyan Church of Bessemer City where she adored her Sunday School class and church family.
She was preceded in death by her loving son Jeffrey Lee Kiser and her brother Ronnie Sellers.
Left to cherish her memories are her husband Samuel "Sam" Kiser; daughter LuAnne Kiser Campbell; granddaughters Kristen Walls and husband Jamie, Amy Smith and husband Paul; grandson Travis Kiser and wife Elizabeth, Caleb Kiser and wife Brittany; great-grandchildren Jamie Lee and Tayler Walls, Paeton, Samuel and Shawn Smith, Wyatt Kiser.
Patsy's graveside service will be private.
To offer condolences, please visit www.siskbutler.com
Arrangements by Sisk-Butler Funeral & Cremation Services, Bessemer City.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Apr. 9, 2020
