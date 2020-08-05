1/1
Patsy Sapp
GASTONIA - Patsy Martin Sapp – known to her family as B – passed away peacefully in her home on Saturday, August 1, 2020 at 80 years young. Pat was born in Gastonia, NC to John and Beatrice Martin.

The family will receive friends Saturday, August 8, 2020, from 5:00pm to 7:00pm, at McLean Funeral Directors of Gastonia.

In lieu of flowers, a donation may be made to Gaston Hospice, PO Box 3984, Gastonia, NC 28054.

Condolences may also be sent to Keetha Frey or Kassie Haynes at www.McLeanFuneral.com or the Belk Department Store, who may see a significant drop in profits without Pat's frequent visits.

Published in Gaston Gazette on Aug. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
8
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
McLean Funeral Directors
McLean Funeral Directors
McLean Funeral Directors
700 South New Hope Road
Gastonia, NC 28054
(704) 865-3451
