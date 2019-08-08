|
Patsy Willene Scoggins Stone, 76, of Gastonia, formerly of Chester, SC, turned her final corner on August 7, 2019. She is free from pain. Her love and lessons will be with us always.
Around that corner, she was greeted by her oldest daughter, Kathi Stone, her brothers John, Robert, and Terry Scoggins.
Left to celebrate her life and love are her son William Stone, daughter Patricia Graham, son-in-law Carl Graham, grandchildren Krystal (Chris) and Ryan Graham all of Gaston County and 5 other grandchildren, great grandchildren Lilly, Oliver, Christopher of Gaston County and 5 other great-grandchildren, her sisters Shirley Scoggins and Debra Scoggins of Anniston, Alabama, her brother and sister-in-law Joe and Linda Scoggins of Milan, Indiana, nine nephews, three nieces, two aunts, one uncle, and numerous cousins.
As she wished and planned, her private celebration of life will be held when the mountain laurel blooms again.
We ask that instead of sending flowers, you honor her by hugging your family and being true to yourself always.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Aug. 8, 2019