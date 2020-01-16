|
|
YORK, S.C. - Patsy LaVonne Potts Taylor, 68, passed away January 13, 2020 at the Robin Johnson House in Dallas.
She was born on May 8, 1951 in Gaston County the daughter of the late Donald Potts and Ruby Moore Potts.
Left to cherish her memories are her loving husband, Gibson Taylor; stepchildren, Daniel and Monica Taylor; three step-grandchildren; brother, Kenneth Potts; and 12 nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sisters, Joyce Erwin, Brenda Chesney, Frances Cape and Sandra Heath.
A memorial service, officiated by the Rev. Sam Barnette will be held at 5 pm on Saturday, January 18, 2020 at Greene Funeral Service – South Chapel, 1503 S. York Rd., Gastonia, NC.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
Memorials may be made to Gaston Hospice – (The Robin Johnson House) PO Box 3984, Gastonia, NC 28054.
A guest registry is available to sign online at www.greenefuneral.com
Published in Gaston Gazette on Jan. 16, 2020