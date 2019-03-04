Home

Services
Greene Funeral Service-West Chapel
216 Archie Whitesides Road
Gastonia, NC 28052
(704) 867-5521
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 3, 2019
2:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Greene Funeral Service-West Chapel
216 Archie Whitesides Road
Gastonia, NC 28052
Memorial service
Sunday, Mar. 3, 2019
3:00 PM
Greene Funeral Service-West Chapel
216 Archie Whitesides Road
Gastonia, NC 28052
Patsy (Bazzle) Tomberlin


1947 - 2019
Patsy (Bazzle) Tomberlin Obituary
Patsy Bazzle Tomberlin, 71, of Gastonia, passed away, Friday, March 1, 2019 at Caromont Regional Medical Center.
Patsy was born May 27, 1947, in Gaston County, daughter of the late Willis Bazzle and Edna Mae Long Bazzle.
She loved animals, sewing and crocheting, and reading.
Left to cherish her memories are her husband, Jerry Erskine Tomberlin, Sr., sons, Jerry Tomberlin, Jr., Jody Tomberlin and wife Cindy; daughters, Jamie Hook and husband Thomas, April Mincey and husband Steve, Beth Cunningham and husband Tim; grandchildren, Christine McGinnis, Courtney Shields, Nathaniel Hook, Samuel Hook, Heather Tomberlin, Daniel Tomberlin; great-grandchildren, Jaiden, Emily and Wyatt Shields; and her beloved dog Pookie.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her brother Danny Bazzle.
A memorial service will be held at 3:00 pm, Sunday, March 3, 2019 at Greene Funeral Service West Chapel, 216 Archie Whiteside Rd., Gastonia. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service with Pastor Joe Heffner officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Jude's Children Research Hospital, PO Box 1000, Dept. 142, Memphis, TN, 38148-0142.
Arrangements are with the West Chapel of Greene Funeral Service and Crematorium, Gastonia.
Condolences may be made online at www.greenefuneral.com
Published in Gaston Gazette on Mar. 4, 2019
