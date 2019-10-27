|
BESSEMER CITY- Patsy Wallace Walker, 76, went to be with her Lord October 25, 2019, at CaroMont Regional Medical Center.
She was born March 27, 1943 in Rutherford County to the late James Wallace and Elsie Fox Wallace.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Yates Franklin Walker, Jr.; brother, Alfred Wallace and sister, Wanda Galbreath.
Left to cherish her memory are her sons, Martin Walker and wife Mary Ann of Bessemer City, Gordon Walker of Dallas, Terry Walker and wife Linda of Bessemer City; daughter, Sharon Herbert of Crouse; brother, Kevan Wallace and wife Cynthia of Roebuck, SC,; sisters, Stella Manzoloillo and husband Russ of Seneca, SC, Barbara Evans and husband Nelson of Kings Mountain; 8 grandchildren; 2 step-grandchildren; 6 great-grandchildren and 1 grandson-in-law
Patsy was a member of Mt Beulah Baptist Church. She was also a volunteer with Gaston Hospice. She was retired from Timken.
A funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m. Tuesday at Mt Beulah Baptist Church with Revs. Fain Farmer and Tommy Runyon officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Mt Beulah Baptist Church Youth, 5306 Dallas Cherryville Hwy, Bessemer City, NC 28016 or Gaston Hospice, PO Box 3984, Gastonia, NC 28054
Published in Gaston Gazette on Oct. 27, 2019