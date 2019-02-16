|
HIGH SHOALS - Patsy Whitener Harris Yarbrough, 84, of High Shoals, received her wings Wednesday, February 13, 2019.
Her funeral service will be held 2 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 17, 2019, at New Heights Baptist Church with Rev. Charles Ingle and Rev. Scott Whitener officiating.
Her body will lie in state 30 minutes prior to the service. Burial will follow in High Shoals Memorial Gardens.
The family will receive friends from 6 until 7:30 p.m. Saturday, February 16, 2019, at Warlick Funeral Home.
She was born August 11, 1934, to the late Eugene and Kathryn Jamison Whitener.
Pat retired from textiles. She then worked with home health, was the Mayor of High Shoals, and worked as postmaster at the High Shoals Post office. She was a hard-working, wonderful mom to many generations.
She was also preceded in death by three brothers, Rodney, Eddie and Dick Whitener; a son, Keith Harris; son-in-law, Tim Hendrick; and her husbands, John Harris and Ed Yarbrough.
She is survived by sons, Tim, Roland, and Jay Harris (Amy); a daughter, Trina Hendrick; sister, Jane Taylor; and grandchildren, Marc (Misty), Nate, Brett Harris, Clay (Jasper) Hendrick, Katie Hendrick, Austin and Mack Harris, Destyani Harris; and great-grandchildren, Josh and Brooklyn Harris, Ryleigh and Hayden Hendrick, Kloey Pender, Tucker Larkin, and Josh Nesbit.
Warlick Funeral Home is serving the Yarbrough family.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Feb. 16, 2019