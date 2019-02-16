Home

POWERED BY

Services
Warlick Funeral Home
125 Dave Warlick Drive
Lincolnton, NC 28092
(704) 735-2521
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019
6:00 PM - 7:30 PM
Warlick Funeral Home
125 Dave Warlick Drive
Lincolnton, NC 28092
View Map
Funeral service
Sunday, Feb. 17, 2019
2:00 PM
New Heights Baptist Church.
Resources
More Obituaries for Patsy Yarbrough
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Patsy Yarbrough


1934 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Patsy Yarbrough Obituary
HIGH SHOALS - Patsy Whitener Harris Yarbrough, 84, of High Shoals, received her wings Wednesday, February 13, 2019.

Her funeral service will be held 2 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 17, 2019, at New Heights Baptist Church with Rev. Charles Ingle and Rev. Scott Whitener officiating.

Her body will lie in state 30 minutes prior to the service. Burial will follow in High Shoals Memorial Gardens.

The family will receive friends from 6 until 7:30 p.m. Saturday, February 16, 2019, at Warlick Funeral Home.

She was born August 11, 1934, to the late Eugene and Kathryn Jamison Whitener.

Pat retired from textiles. She then worked with home health, was the Mayor of High Shoals, and worked as postmaster at the High Shoals Post office. She was a hard-working, wonderful mom to many generations.

She was also preceded in death by three brothers, Rodney, Eddie and Dick Whitener; a son, Keith Harris; son-in-law, Tim Hendrick; and her husbands, John Harris and Ed Yarbrough.

She is survived by sons, Tim, Roland, and Jay Harris (Amy); a daughter, Trina Hendrick; sister, Jane Taylor; and grandchildren, Marc (Misty), Nate, Brett Harris, Clay (Jasper) Hendrick, Katie Hendrick, Austin and Mack Harris, Destyani Harris; and great-grandchildren, Josh and Brooklyn Harris, Ryleigh and Hayden Hendrick, Kloey Pender, Tucker Larkin, and Josh Nesbit.

Warlick Funeral Home is serving the Yarbrough family.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Feb. 16, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.