Paul Darnell, 88, a native of Gaston Co, NC, went to be with the Lord on Thursday, October 1, 2020 at his residence.
He was born September 19, 1932, son of the late Willie Parker Darnell and Eunice Jewell Crisp Darnell.
Paul was an active member of Lowell Church of God and went on many Mission trips. He is also a US Army Veteran of the Korean War Conflict.
In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his sister, Willie Mae Christopher.
Paul is survived by his loving wife of 68 years, Myrna Christopher Darnell; sons, Randall Darnell and Dr. Stephen Darnell and wife Janice; grandchildren, Paul Darnell II and wife Amber, AV Darnell and wife Naomi and Parker Darnell and wife Starla; and 8 great-grandchildren.
A funeral service, officiated by Pastor Joe Heffner will be held 2 pm on Monday, October 5, 2020 at Lowell Church of God - 804 W 1st St, Lowell, NC 28098.
Family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church.
Burial will be held at Westview Gardens, Bessemer City.
Memorials may be made to, Lowell Church of God – PO Box 802, Lowell, NC 28098.
Arrangements are with the South Chapel of Greene Funeral Service and Crematorium, Gastonia.
Condolences may be made online at www.greenefuneral.com