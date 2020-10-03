1/1
Paul Darnell
1932 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Paul's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Paul Darnell, 88, a native of Gaston Co, NC, went to be with the Lord on Thursday, October 1, 2020 at his residence.

He was born September 19, 1932, son of the late Willie Parker Darnell and Eunice Jewell Crisp Darnell.

Paul was an active member of Lowell Church of God and went on many Mission trips. He is also a US Army Veteran of the Korean War Conflict.

In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his sister, Willie Mae Christopher.

Paul is survived by his loving wife of 68 years, Myrna Christopher Darnell; sons, Randall Darnell and Dr. Stephen Darnell and wife Janice; grandchildren, Paul Darnell II and wife Amber, AV Darnell and wife Naomi and Parker Darnell and wife Starla; and 8 great-grandchildren.

A funeral service, officiated by Pastor Joe Heffner will be held 2 pm on Monday, October 5, 2020 at Lowell Church of God - 804 W 1st St, Lowell, NC 28098.

Family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church.

Burial will be held at Westview Gardens, Bessemer City.

Memorials may be made to, Lowell Church of God – PO Box 802, Lowell, NC 28098.

Arrangements are with the South Chapel of Greene Funeral Service and Crematorium, Gastonia.

Condolences may be made online at www.greenefuneral.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Oct. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
5
Visitation
01:00 PM
Lowell Church of God
Send Flowers
OCT
5
Funeral service
02:00 PM
Lowell Church of God
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Greene Funeral Service-South Chapel
1503 South York Road
Gastonia, NC 28052
(704) 853-1300
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Greene Funeral Service-South Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved