1/2
Paul Edwin Maney Sr.
1948 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Paul's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
SMYRNA- Paul Edwin Maney, Sr., 71, passed away at home on Monday, October 26, 2020. He was born October 31, 1948 in Polk County, Tennessee to the late Fird Verlin and Nancy Louise Burnett Maney.
He was preceded in death by his brother Verlin Maney.
Paul was a Vietnam Veteran serving in the United States Army.
Left to cherish his memories is his loving wife of 47 years Sandra Maney; son; Paul Maney, Jr. (Melinda); daughters Darlene Blubaugh (Jeff), Clelie Carpenter (Rockey), and Paula Meeks (Bo); sisters Edna Maney, and Nelta Spurling (Gene) of Mt. Holly; 14 grandchildren; and 2 great grandchild.
He will lie in state from 6:00 PM – 8:00 PM at The Freewill Church of Jesus Christ, Gastonia on Thursday, October 29, 2020.
Paul's funeral service will be held 11:00 AM on Friday, October 30, 2020 at The Freewill Church of Jesus Christ with Revs. Jimmy Cash, Bo Burnett, Ray Burnett and David Chapman officiating.
Interment will follow at Hillcrest Gardens with military honors.
To offer condolences, please visit www.siskbutler.com.
Arrangements by Sisk-Butler Funeral & Cremation Services, Bessemer City.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Oct. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
29
Lying in State
06:00 - 08:00 PM
The Freewill Church of Jesus Christ
Send Flowers
OCT
30
Funeral service
11:00 AM
The Freewill Church of Jesus Christ
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Sisk-Butler Funeral & Cremation Services
730 Gastonia Hwy
Bessemer City, NC 28016
704-629-2255
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Sisk-Butler Funeral & Cremation Services

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

8 entries
October 28, 2020
JSM
October 28, 2020
JSM
October 28, 2020
JSM
October 28, 2020
JSM
October 28, 2020
JSM
October 28, 2020
JSM
October 28, 2020
JSM
October 28, 2020
JSM
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved