SMYRNA- Paul Edwin Maney, Sr., 71, passed away at home on Monday, October 26, 2020. He was born October 31, 1948 in Polk County, Tennessee to the late Fird Verlin and Nancy Louise Burnett Maney.
He was preceded in death by his brother Verlin Maney.
Paul was a Vietnam Veteran serving in the United States Army.
Left to cherish his memories is his loving wife of 47 years Sandra Maney; son; Paul Maney, Jr. (Melinda); daughters Darlene Blubaugh (Jeff), Clelie Carpenter (Rockey), and Paula Meeks (Bo); sisters Edna Maney, and Nelta Spurling (Gene) of Mt. Holly; 14 grandchildren; and 2 great grandchild.
He will lie in state from 6:00 PM – 8:00 PM at The Freewill Church of Jesus Christ, Gastonia on Thursday, October 29, 2020.
Paul's funeral service will be held 11:00 AM on Friday, October 30, 2020 at The Freewill Church of Jesus Christ with Revs. Jimmy Cash, Bo Burnett, Ray Burnett and David Chapman officiating.
Interment will follow at Hillcrest Gardens with military honors.
Arrangements by Sisk-Butler Funeral & Cremation Services, Bessemer City.