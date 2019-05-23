|
VALE - Paul W. Gantt, 89, passed away on Tuesday, May 21, 2019 at Carolina Care Health and Rehabilitation in Cherryville.
Paul was born on August 14, 1929 in Lincoln County a son of the late Samuel Gantt and Mae Beam Gantt. He retired from Carolina Freight Carriers Corporation in Cherryville. Paul drove a truck for 17 years and was a
safety manager for 22 years. In 1988 he was awarded the NC Motor Carrier Association Safety Director of the year. He was a member of Covenant Bible Church in Lincolnton. He also served as a past president of the West Lincoln sports booster club, delivered meals on wheels and worked with the Lincoln County Board of Elections. Paul was a member of Lincolnton American Legion Post 30 and served in the US Army during the Korean Conflict.
Survivors include his wife of 67 years, Sue Smith Gantt of the home; three sons, Regan Gantt and wife Carolyn of Cherryville; Greg Gantt and wife Valori of Jamestown; Stuart Gantt and wife Phyllis of Boynton Beach, FL; six grandchildren, Hilary Gantt, Megan Jones (Adam) both of Cherryville; Britney Plotkin (Jake) of Cary, Zachary Gantt of Colfax; Alexandra Gantt and Haley Gantt both of Boynton Beach, FL and a brother, Gary Gantt of Morganton.
Visitation will be from 2:30PM to 3:45PM on Thursday, May 23, 2019 at Reep's Grove United Methodist Church and at other times the family will be at the home.
Funeral Services will be held at 4:00PM on Thursday, May 23, 2019 at Reep's Grove United Methodist Church with the Revs. Nathan Grooms, Aaron Grooms and Gary Fulker officiating.
Burial will be in the church cemetery with military honors provided by Cherryville American Legion Post 100 Honor Guard.
Memorials may be made to Parkinson Association of the Carolinas, 2101 Sardis Road North, Suite 102 Charlotte, NC 28227.
Published in Gaston Gazette on May 23, 2019