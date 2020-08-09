'A Hard Working Man Who Was Committed To His Wife and Family'
Paul Henry Jones, age 79, passed away on Tuesday ~ August 4, 2020 in Charlotte, North Carolina. He was married to Betha on May 27, 1983 and he loved her dearly. He enjoyed spending time with his children and cherished and adored his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Paul enjoyed baseball with his sons, playing cards with family and friends, watching wrestling and the occasional round of golf.
Paul served honorably in the United States Marine Corps from 1961-1964. After his military service, he worked at Libby Owens Ford in Lathrop, California, retiring in 1995 after 30 years of dedicated service. Despite a long illness, Paul always remained positive and his strength was a model to "live life today as tomorrow is never promised." Paul will be missed greatly by his family and friends.
Those left behind to carry on Paul's legacy are his loving and caring wife of 37 years, Betha Walker Jones; sons: Michael and Vonda Jones of Escalon, California, Terry and Tracy Jones of Kissimmee, Florida, Byron Jones of Linden, California; stepson; Fred and Selena Ulep of Gastonia; stepdaughter; Violet and Peter Cohen of Charlotte; sister: Judy Priddy of Laurens, South Carolina; ten grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren, two nieces and five nephews.
Paul was the son of the late Martin Jones and Birdie Manous Jones. He was also preceded in death by son, Timothy Jones, stepson, Juan Ulep Jr, and sisters; Oneta Rainey and Barbara Mullen.
A Life Well Celebrated Ceremony will be held at 3:00 PM, Monday ~ August 10, 2020 in the Chapel of Carothers Funeral Home, 2205 Williamsburg Drive, Gastonia.
Committal and Entombment will follow in the Mausoleum of Peace at Gaston Memorial Park.
The family will receive guests from 2:00 PM ~ 3:00 PM prior to the service.
