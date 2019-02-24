Home

POWERED BY

Services
McLean Funeral Directors
700 South New Hope Road
Gastonia, NC 28054
(704) 865-3451
Celebration of Life
Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019
4:00 PM
Evergreen Cemetery Mausoleum
1462 Armstrong Ford Rd
Belmont , NC
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Paul Holland
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Paul Holland


1926 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Paul Holland Obituary
GASTONIA, NC- Paul Holland, 92, of Gastonia passed away February 22, 2019 at Robin Johnson Hospice House. He was born June 2, 1926 in Gaston County, a son of the late Luther Garland and Mary Garland Fletcher.
Paul was formerly employed by Akers Motor Lines and was the owner of Stateline Mobile Homes.
A service to celebrate his life will be held at 4 pm, Tuesday, February 26, 2019 at Evergreen Cemetery Mausoleum.
Condolence messages may be sent online at www.McLeanFuneral.com. McLean Funeral Directors of Gastonia is serving the Holland family.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Feb. 24, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now