|
|
GASTONIA, NC- Paul Holland, 92, of Gastonia passed away February 22, 2019 at Robin Johnson Hospice House. He was born June 2, 1926 in Gaston County, a son of the late Luther Garland and Mary Garland Fletcher.
Paul was formerly employed by Akers Motor Lines and was the owner of Stateline Mobile Homes.
A service to celebrate his life will be held at 4 pm, Tuesday, February 26, 2019 at Evergreen Cemetery Mausoleum.
Condolence messages may be sent online at www.McLeanFuneral.com. McLean Funeral Directors of Gastonia is serving the Holland family.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Feb. 24, 2019