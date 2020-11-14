1/1
Paul Lovelace
Paul Lovelace, 83, of Collierville, Tennessee, formerly of Shelby and former owner of Crest Chevron, passed away peacefully Wednesday, November 11, at home.

He is survived by wife of 47 years, Kay of Collierville, TN. Survivors also include a brother, Isaac Lovelace and wife Mary of Shelby, NC, and sister, Dorothy Vassey of Earl, NC, sons Woody Lovelace and wife Kathleen of Columbia, SC, Randy Lovelace and wife Debbie of Dalton, GA, and daughter Mandy Gallo and husband Richard of Collierville, TN. Seven grandchildren: Jessica Merriman and Ross, Rebecca Lovelace, Allison Lovemoore and Jordan, Makenzie Lovelace, Baileigh Lovelace, Sebastian Gallo, and Cecilia Gallo and many nieces and nephews.

Paul was the son of the late Rev. Thurman Lovelace and Maggie Shehan. He was preceded in death by his brothers Johnnie Lovelace of Mooresboro, NC and J.D. Lovelace of Myrtle Beach, SC, and mother-in-law, Hazel Wilson of Shelby.

Graveside services will be held at Poplar Springs Baptist Church on Sunday, November 15 at 3:00 pm conducted by Rev. Andy Oliver and Rev. Jim Richardson.

To sign the guest book, please go to www.clevelandfuneralservices.com

A service of Cleveland Funeral Services & Crematory, Inc.

Published in Gaston Gazette on Nov. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
15
Graveside service
03:00 PM
Poplar Springs Baptist Church
Funeral services provided by
Cleveland Funeral Services Inc
2518 W Dixon Blvd
Shelby, NC 28152
7044875811
