GASTONIA - Paul Albert Weichert, 85, concluded his human existence on Wednesday, November 11, 2020. He was born June 21, 1935 in Lansing, Minnesota to the late Herbert and Ethel Maude Rector Weichert.
Paul was preceded in death by his wife of 45 years, Mary Lois Brown Weichert; brothers, Herbert Walter Weichert and Dennis Joseph Weichert.
Paul was drafted into the US Army for 2 years during the Korean War and then he reenlisted into the Unites States Navy, where he retired after a 20 year career. After retirement, he enjoyed life to the fullest with many hobbies and excursions with family. He did what he wanted when he wanted and was one of the most AMAZING people you would ever meet. He was a Jack of All Trades and Master of Most.
Left to cherish his memories are his children, Jamey Weichert, Kari Jo Weichert, Maria Weichert (David Messick); sisters, Dorothy Ann Combs, Ramona Joyce Leonard, Donna Mary Weichert; other son, Mike Whitaker and family; grandchildren, Travis Oates, Kaitlyn Johnson (Chad Watson); and great-granddaughter, Mila Watson.
The family will receive friends from 2:00 PM to 3:00 PM on Sunday, November 15, 2020.
Paul's memorial service will be held 3:00 PM on Sunday, November 15, 2020 at Sisk-Butler Funeral Chapel.
