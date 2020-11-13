1/1
Paul Weichert
1935 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Paul's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
GASTONIA - Paul Albert Weichert, 85, concluded his human existence on Wednesday, November 11, 2020. He was born June 21, 1935 in Lansing, Minnesota to the late Herbert and Ethel Maude Rector Weichert.

Paul was preceded in death by his wife of 45 years, Mary Lois Brown Weichert; brothers, Herbert Walter Weichert and Dennis Joseph Weichert.

Paul was drafted into the US Army for 2 years during the Korean War and then he reenlisted into the Unites States Navy, where he retired after a 20 year career. After retirement, he enjoyed life to the fullest with many hobbies and excursions with family. He did what he wanted when he wanted and was one of the most AMAZING people you would ever meet. He was a Jack of All Trades and Master of Most.

Left to cherish his memories are his children, Jamey Weichert, Kari Jo Weichert, Maria Weichert (David Messick); sisters, Dorothy Ann Combs, Ramona Joyce Leonard, Donna Mary Weichert; other son, Mike Whitaker and family; grandchildren, Travis Oates, Kaitlyn Johnson (Chad Watson); and great-granddaughter, Mila Watson.

The family will receive friends from 2:00 PM to 3:00 PM on Sunday, November 15, 2020.

Paul's memorial service will be held 3:00 PM on Sunday, November 15, 2020 at Sisk-Butler Funeral Chapel.

To offer condolences, please visit www.siskbutler.com.

Arrangements by Sisk-Butler Funeral & Cremation Services, Bessemer City.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Nov. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
15
Visitation
02:00 - 03:00 PM
Sisk-Butler Funeral & Cremation Services
Send Flowers
NOV
15
Memorial service
03:00 PM
Sisk-Butler Funeral & Cremation Services
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Sisk-Butler Funeral & Cremation Services
730 Gastonia Hwy
Bessemer City, NC 28016
704-629-2255
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Sisk-Butler Funeral & Cremation Services

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved