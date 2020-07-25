1/1
Pauline Brown
1928 - 2020
STANLEY - Pauline Rhyne Brown, 92, passed away on Wednesday, July 22, 2020 at her home.

She was born May 19, 1928 in Alexis, NC to parents, Giles and Hattie Stroupe Rhyne. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Lloyd (Fuzzy) Brown; and her sister, Eva Payne. She attended Alexis Baptist Church.

Mrs. Brown is survived by her daughters, Brenda White (Michael) and Darlene Brown, all of Stanley; her grandsons, Chip Mayo (Melissa) of Stanley and Matthew White of Mount Holly; her great-granddaughter, Megan Mayo of Stanley; her great-grandsons, Preston Mayo of Stanley and Austin Schroeder of Gastonia.

Services for Mrs. Brown are private. Memorials may be made to Hospice & Palliative Care Lincoln County, 900 Donita Dr., Lincolnton, NC 28092.

Condolence messages may be sent to the family by visiting www.woodlawnfuneral.org. Woodlawn Funeral Home of Mount Holly is serving the family.

Published in Gaston Gazette on Jul. 25, 2020.
