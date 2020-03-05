|
|
She Loved Her Family and the Town of Dallas Greatly)
Pauline Virginia Fox DeMartino passed away on Tuesday ~ February 25, 2020 at the CaroMont Regional Medical Center in Gastonia. Pauline was born in Clover, South Carolina and was 97 years old when she went home to be with her Lord and Savior. She out lived most of her family and friends. Pauline raised her family in Massachusetts and returned to Dallas 50 years later. Her roots were in Dallas and she loved the Town and its people. She was a long time member of the Dallas Women's Club and Dallas Baptist Church. Pauline is going to be missed immensely by her family and by all who ever met her.
She is survived by her son and daughter in law: Joseph and Suzanne DeMartino of Bedford, Massachusetts and daughter in law: Philomena DeMartino of Derry New Hampshire; five grandchildren and eight great grandchildren.
Pauline was the daughter of the late Charles Fox and Hannie Watkins Fox. She was also preceded in death by her husband of 42 years, Joseph DeMartino, Sr. who passed away in 1987, along with one son Garry DeMartino who passed away in 2018. Two sisters and two brothers also preceded Pauline.
A Graveside and Inurnment service will be held at 10:30 AM, Friday ~ March 6, 2020 at Long Creek City Cemetery, 212 Long Creek Church Road, Dallas, North Carolina 28034 with Reverend Scott Henson delivering words of comfort and hope to Pauline's family and friends.
Expressions of love and fond memories may be made on Pauline's guestbook at www.carothersfuneralhomedallas.com
Dallas Funeral Home is honored to be serving the family of Pauline Fox DeMartino.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Mar. 5, 2020