GASTONIA - Pauline Hildred Setzer Cloninger Goins, age 91, of Alexandria Place in Gastonia, and formerly of High Shoals, who died on Friday, September 6, 2019.
A graveside service will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Sunday, September 15, 2019, at High Shoals Memorial Gardens with Rev. Wesley Ingle officiating. The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m. on Saturday, September 14, 2019, at Warlick Funeral Home.
Mrs. Goins was born December 8, 1927, in Gaston County, to the late Boyce and Bryte Mincey Setzer.
In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her first husband, Vernon Cloninger; her second husband, Robert Goins; stepson, Robbie Goins; brother, Franklin Setzer; and sisters, Bernice Cloninger and Maxine Rhyne.
She is survived by a daughter, Jill Culberson of Bessemer City; stepchildren, Linda Jones, Tim Goins, Randy Ingle, and Charles Ingle; two grandsons, Jon Culberson (Brandy), and Wesley Culberson (Susanna); and eight great-grandchildren, Brooke Culberson, Carrigan Culberson, Addison Culberson, Cannan Culberson, Bonnie Culberson, Jackson Payne, Blair Culberson, and Zoe Culberson.
Memorials may be made to Hospice of Gaston County, 258 E. Franklin Blvd., Gastonia, NC 28054.
Warlick Funeral Home is serving the Goins family.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Sept. 12, 2019