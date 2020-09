Pauline Maybell Ottinger, 94, of Gastonia, NC, passed away, Wednesday, September 9, 2020 at her residence.



A funeral service will be held 1:30 pm on Sunday, September 13, 2020 at Lowell Church of God.



Family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church.



Burial will be held at Gaston Memorial Park.



Arrangements are with the South Chapel of Greene Funeral Service and Crematorium, Gastonia.



