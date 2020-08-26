BELMONT - Pauline Hollifield Reid, 86, of Belmont passed away August 24, 2020 at her residence surrounded by her family. She was born May 13, 1934 in Gaston County, a daughter of the late William Fred Hollifield and Annie Waycaster Hollifield.
Pauline was a long-time member of First United Methodist Church of Belmont. She retired after 39 years of service at Wachovia Bank, formerly known as the Bank of Belmont. Pauline was an excellent cook and enjoyed yearly trips with family and friends to the Outer Banks of NC for fishing excursions.
Pauline is survived by her husband of 64 years, Carlton L. Reid; son, Daniel L. (Melanie) Reid; sisters, Dorothy H. (Russell) Willis and Lucille H. Bell; grandson, Patrick Reid; and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, Pauline is predeceased by her sister, Geraldine H. Whitley.
A graveside memorial service will be held at Evergreen "A Quiet Place" Cemetery on Thursday, August 27, 2020 at 4:00 pm.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the America Heart Association
, 7272 Greenville Ave., Dallas, TX 75231 or at www2.heart.org.
