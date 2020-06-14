YORK- Pearl Caldwell Blankenship, 94, of York, passed away Friday, June 12, 2020 at the Brian Center in Gastonia, NC.
A memorial service will be held at 2:00 P.M. on Monday, June 15, 2020 at Bratton Funeral Home in York, with Rev. Rick Martin officiating. Visitation will be held at Bratton Funeral Home on Monday following the service.
Pearl was a daughter, of the late Hence Caldwell and Mollie Tidwell Caldwell. She was retired as a sales lady from Miss Smith clothing store and a member of Eastview Baptist Church.
Pearl is survived by her son, Karl Dean "Toby" Blankenship, four grandchildren, and two great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband S. Spratt Blankenship, eight brothers and three sisters.
Bratton Funeral Home in York is serving the Blankenship family.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Jun. 14, 2020.