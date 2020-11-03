GASTONIA - Pearl Louise Allman Sikes, 88, passed away on November 1, 2020 at Stanley Total Living Center.
A native of Gaston County, she was the daughter of the late Conley and Vergie Mauney Allman.
Pearl was a member of Fairview Baptist Church and loved yard sales
A service to celebrate her life will be held at 2:00pm, Wednesday at McLean Funeral Directors Founders Chapel. Interment will be private. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 1:00-2:00pm.
She is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Mike and Teresa Sikes of Bessemer City; sisters, Doris McClure of Gastonia, and Shirley Moffett of Dallas; six grandchildren and numerous great grandchildren. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Melvin Sikes; son, Paul David Sikes; brothers, Gene and Paul Allman; sisters Ruby Kirkland, Peggy Jackson, Margaret Johnson, and Joann Budd.
Memorials may be made to Stanley Total Living Center. Condolences may be sent online by visiting www.mcleanfuneral.com
McLean Funeral Directors of Gastonia is serving the Sikes Family.