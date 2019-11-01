Home

McLean Funeral Directors
700 South New Hope Road
Gastonia, NC 28054
(704) 865-3451
Graveside service
Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019
2:00 PM
Forest Lawn West Cemetery
Charlotte, NC
View Map
Peggy Ann (Hollingsworth) Brooks

Peggy Ann (Hollingsworth) Brooks Obituary
GASTONIA- Mrs. Peggy Ann Hollingsworth Brooks, age 88 passed away on October 30th 2019 in Gastonia, NC. She was born in Charlotte, a daughter of the late Walter Rush and Jennie Vee Foures Hollingsworth. Mrs. Brooks was a retired banker having worked for First Union National Bank for over 25 years and a member of First United Methodist Church in Gastonia.
She is survived by her children, Patricia Brooks Elms and husband Gary, Rick Brooks and wife Patty, Mike Brooks and wife Sue, Jane Brooks Hayes and husband Kim "Booty" and Jimmy Brooks; granddaughters, Sarah Brooks Basadre and husband Trenton, Lauren Stacey Brooks, Susanne Elaine Jones, and Caroline Suzanne Brooks.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 67 years Richard Orr Brooks.
A graveside service will be held at 2:00PM, Saturday, November 2, 2019 at Forest Lawn West Cemetery in Charlotte.
Memorials may be made to the .
Condolences may be sent online by visiting www.mcleanfuneral.com
McLean Funeral Directors of Gastonia is serving the Brooks Family.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Nov. 1, 2019
