DALLAS- Peggy Stack Hawley, 88, passed away on Tuesday, October 27, 2020. She was born in Gaston County, daughter of the late Oliver J. Stack and Odis S. Stack. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, W.G. Hawley, Jr.; her daughter, Janet H. Bennet; her sisters, Elizabeth Stack, Nell S. Hardesty; and her brothers, Donald, Jack, Pete, and David Stack. She was a supervisor of the dye lab and retired from Sodyeco in Mount Holly. Mrs. Hawley was a member of Alexis Baptist Church and former member of First Baptist Church Stanley. She participated in the choir and taught Sunday School. She loved to help people and spent time volunteering for Meals on Wheels, visiting residents at local nursing homes, cooking at church youth camps, and providing meals to the local women's shelter and the Boy's and Girl's Club. Her fondness for animals led her to volunteer for the Gaston County Animal Shelter. She hosted the Hawley Family Reunion for 35 years.
Mrs. Hawley is survived by her children, Camille H. Whitmire, Beth H. Skidmore and husband, Randy, Richard Hawley and wife, Linda, and David Hawley and wife, Deanna; her sister, Linda S. Patton; ten grandchildren; numerous great-grandchildren; and a number of nieces and nephews.
A service to celebrate the life of Mrs. Hawley will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Sunday, November 1, 2020 at the Woodlawn Chapel of Woodlawn Funeral Home, Mount Holly. Pastor Ron Caulder will officiate. Burial will follow at Hillcrest Gardens Cemetery, Mount Holly. The family will greet friends from 1:00 p.m. until 2:00 p.m. on Sunday at the funeral home. Memorials may be made to Gaston Hospice by visiting www.gastonhospice.org
or to Gaston County Animal Care and Enforcement, 1491 Business Park Ct., Gastonia, NC 28052.
Condolence messages may be sent to the family by visiting www.woodlawnfuneral.org.
Woodlawn Funeral Home of Mount Holly is caring for Mrs. Hawley's family.