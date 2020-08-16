1/1
Peggy Hodge
1936 - 2020
GASTONIA- Peggy Connor Hodge, age 84, passed away on Thursday, August 13, 2020.
Born in Gaston County on May 19, 1936, she was the daughter of the late Mr. and Mrs. Lewis Connor. She was proceeded in death by her husband James (Ott) Hodge, four sisters, Helen Parker, Dorothy Iovino, Norma Busler and Bonnie King.
Peggy is survived by two sons, Ronald Hodge, Bruce Hodge and wife Julie; a daughter Linda Alexander; granddaughters Nicole and Jessica; a great-granddaughter Jaylin; and sister, Pat Alexander.
Arrangements are in the care of Carothers Funeral Home in Gastonia.


Published in Gaston Gazette on Aug. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Carothers Funeral Home at Gaston Memorial Park
2205 Williamsburg Drive
Gastonia, NC 28054
7048676337
Memories & Condolences
August 16, 2020
Ronnie, Bruce, & Linda-
Such happy memories of you & your family from our neighborhood, while we were growing up.
Praying for you.
Annette Groves Overcash
Friend
