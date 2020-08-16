GASTONIA- Peggy Connor Hodge, age 84, passed away on Thursday, August 13, 2020.

Born in Gaston County on May 19, 1936, she was the daughter of the late Mr. and Mrs. Lewis Connor. She was proceeded in death by her husband James (Ott) Hodge, four sisters, Helen Parker, Dorothy Iovino, Norma Busler and Bonnie King.

Peggy is survived by two sons, Ronald Hodge, Bruce Hodge and wife Julie; a daughter Linda Alexander; granddaughters Nicole and Jessica; a great-granddaughter Jaylin; and sister, Pat Alexander.

Arrangements are in the care of Carothers Funeral Home in Gastonia.





