DALLAS - "Music was her world"…Peggy McGee Hovis, 84 went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Friday, February 1, 2019.
She was a native of Gaston County and was born April 24, 1934 to the late Fred and Dovie (Kirksey) McGee. Peggy was involved with music since the third grade and became known throughout her life as an accomplished piano and voice instructor. She touched thousands of lives throughout her music career. Her music career took her to many churches in Gaston County including, Long Creek Memorial Baptist Church, New Hope Baptist Church, Ranlo Baptist and Dallas Baptist to name a few. She also was involved in many children's choirs and volunteered her piano skills at Gaston Memorial Hospital. Peggy was also a beautiful lady who "dressed to the 9's". She loved to garden and had a beautiful yard. Most of all she was a devoted, loving wife and mother and loved spending time with her family. Peggy will be missed by all who knew and loved her.
Those left to cherish her memory is her son, James Hovis and wife, Margaret of Gastonia, NC; grandchildren, Joseph and Olivia Hovis; brothers, Mike McGee and wife, Vonn of Shelby, NC and Fred McGee Jr. of Dallas, NC.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 48 years, James Hovis Sr. and son, Tim Hovis.
A celebration of her life will be held at 1:00 PM, Saturday, February 9, 2019 at Dallas Baptist Church. Reverend Scott Henson and Reverend Bill Abrams will offer words of comfort to the family. Interment will follow at Gaston Memorial Park in Gastonia.
The family will receive friends from 6:30 PM – 8:30 PM, on Friday, February 8 at Dallas Funeral Home (Carothers) in Dallas.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Gaston Music Education Foundation, Gaston Hospice or Dallas Baptist Church.
Fond memories and condolences may be shared with the family at www.carothersfuneralhomedallas.com.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Feb. 6, 2019