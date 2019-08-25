|
Peggy Jean Conder Gray, 87, of Mount Holly, went home to be with the Lord, Saturday, August 24, 2019 at her home. She was born in Mecklenburg County, a daughter of the late Guy and Elizabeth Sutton Conder. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband JD Gray, a brother Jack Conder, and a grandson Hugh Hagen. Peggy was a former member of First Baptist Church of Lithia Springs in Georgia and of Lucia Baptist Church in Stanley. She was currently a member of First Baptist Church of Mount Holly. She was known for her excellence as a seamstress and a homemaker. Those left to cherish her memory include her children Jim Gray (Kathy), Debby Hatley (Darrell), Derrick Gray (Rebecca), and Karen Ellis (Russ); a sister Verla Green; a brother Don Conder (Betty); grandchildren Dathan Hatley, Kayla Ellis, Michal Hatley, Justin Gray, Michael Hagen, Audra Phillips, Brianna Ellis, and Matthew Ellis; as well as six great grandchildren. A service to celebrate her life officiated by Rev. Dr. Kendell Cameron and Rev. Mike Davis, will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Monday, August 26, 2019 at First Baptist Church, Mount Holly. The family will greet guests for one hour prior to the service also at the church. Interment will be held at 1:00 p.m. the following day, Tuesday, August 27, 2019 at Sunrise Memorial Gardens, Douglasville, Georgia, officiated by Rev. Dr. Bob Whitmire. Arrangements are in the care of Woodlawn Funeral Home, Mount Holly.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Aug. 25, 2019