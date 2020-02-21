|
GASTONIA- Peggy Jo Grindle Lovelace, 82, passed away on Thursday, February 20, 2020 at CaroMont Regional Medical Center. Peggy was born in Gastonia and is the daughter of the late Arnold and Lona Mae Welch Grindle.
Peggy was a graduate of Ashley High School and Gaston Memorial Hospital School of Nursing. Peggy was a Nurse for Firestone Textiles for several years and retired from Gaston Memorial Hospital (CaroMont Regional Medical Center). She was a very active member of Calvary Baptist Church.
Peggy was a loving daughter, wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother. She will be missed by so many.
Peggy is survived by her loving son and his wife, William "Bill" Kenneth Lovelace, Jr. and Chrystal; two grandchildren, Joscelyn Lovelace, Jason Lovelace and his wife, Loren; two great grandchildren, Ethan Lovelace and Logan Lovelace (who will be born very soon).
The family will receive friends from 4:00 p.m. to 4:45 p.m. Saturday, February 22, 2020 at Calvary Baptist Church, 3001 York Highway, Gastonia with a Celebration of Life Service to follow at 5:00 p.m. Saturday at Calvary Baptist Church with Pastor Josh Glandon officiating.
Inurnment will be private and at a later date.
Peggy was preceded in death by her parents and her loving husband of 50 years, William Kenneth Lovelace, Sr.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Calvary Baptist Church, 3001 York Highway, Gastonia, North Carolina 28052.
