GASTONIA - Peggy Huntley Keilhack, 79, passed away peacefully on November 23, 2020 at Robin Johnson House in Dallas, North Carolina.
She was born in Mecklenburg County, NC to the late Joe White Huntley and the late Margaret Morrow Elliott. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Hans Otto Keilhack.
She was co-founder with her husband of Keiltex Corporation of Charlotte.
Peggy is survived by her son Kristopher Keilhack and his wife Elizabeth; two sisters Patt Satterfield and her husband Bill of Charlotte, Dianne Holland and her husband Chip of Surfside Beach, South Carolina; two grandchildren Lilly Keilhack age 8, and Louisa Keilhack age 5.
Services will be private.
Memorials may be made to Breast Cancer Research Foundation 28 West 44th St. Suite 609 New York, New York 10036 or to Gaston County Hospice PO Box 3984 Gastonia, North Carolina.
Condolences may be made to www.withersandwhisenantfuneral.com.
Withers and Whisenant Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 2916 Union Road, Gastonia (704) 864-5144 is serving the family.