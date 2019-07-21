Home

Peggy Louise ((Hipp)) Hardin


1938 - 2019
Peggy Louise ((Hipp)) Hardin Obituary
GASTONIA N. C. – Peggy Louise (Hipp) Hardin, 81, passed away on July 16, 2019 at home.
Peggy was born on April 15, 1938, in Mecklenburg County, Only child of the late Howard T. Hipp & Edith F. "Null" Hipp of N. Belmont.
She is survived by her son, Gerry (Bubba) Gordon Hardin Jr and wife Ninghui Jiang Hardin and Daughter, Angela Louise Hardin of the home; Daughter Laura Denise "Hardin" Box and Husband Jeff; Grandsons, Timothy and Hunter Box all of Hampstead N.C.
No viewing or Memorial Service will be provided. A private Family ceremony to be announced will be held at a later date.
A special Thank You to Gaston Hospice for their care.
In lieu of Flowers or Gifts: Please give to the Gaston County Hospice or the Hospice covering your area.
A guest registry is Also available to be signed at https://www.bostonsmortuary.com/notices/Peggy-Hardin
Published in Gaston Gazette on July 21, 2019
