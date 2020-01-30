|
CHERRYVILLE - Peggy Scott Gardo, age 86, formerly of Ranbar St. passed away Tuesday, January 28, 2020 at Carolina Care Health & Rehabilitation. She was born September 15, 1933 in Greenwood, SC to the late James W. and Ivy Davis Scott. She was a member of First United Methodist Church. She enjoyed walking around her neighborhood fellowshipping with her neighbors; and working puzzles.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Kenneth Edmund Gardo; grandchildren, Candace Gardo and Trent Gardo; and siblings, Louise Brown, Lois Major, Jean Watts, Murray Scott, and Roy Scott.
Survivors include her sons, Keith Gardo and wife, Samantha, Brent Gardo and wife, Teresa, and Kevin Gardo, all of Cherryville; grandchildren, Brian Gardo, Laura Gardo, and Tracy Gardo; great grandchildren, Skyler, Jaden, and Sara; and brothers, Ned Scott, Floyd Scott, and Joe Scott.
The family will receive friends Thursday, January 30, 2020 from 6:00 to 8:00 PM at Carpenter-Porter Funeral & Cremation Services and at other times at the home of Brent and Teresa Gardo.
Funeral services will be held Friday, January 31, 2020 at 2:00 PM at First United Methodist Church with Rev. Zack Christy officiating. Burial will follow at City Memorial Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to First United Methodist Church, 601 N. Pink St. Cherryville, NC 28021 or Hospice of Cleveland County, 951 Wendover Heights Dr. Shelby, NC 28150.
Condolences may be made to www.carpentersfuneralhome.net
Published in Gaston Gazette on Jan. 30, 2020