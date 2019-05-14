|
|
MOUNT HOLLY - Penny Hutchinson Bailey, 55, of Mount Holly, died unexpectedly Sunday, May 12, 2019 at her home.
She was born in British Columbia, daughter of the late Walter P. and Gwendolyn Hutchinson.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother Ralph Hutchinson. Those left to cherish her memory include her husband Steve Bailey; a sister Vicki Block; a brother in law Jeffery Scott Bailey and his wife Margaret; three nieces and two nephews.
Services for Penny will be held at a later date.
Arrangements are in the care of Woodlawn Funeral Home, Mount Holly.
Online condolences may be left at www.woodlawnfuneral.org.
Published in Gaston Gazette on May 14, 2019