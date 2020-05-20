Home

Penny Runyan Obituary
CHARLOTTE - Penny Gail Runyan, 63, passed away on Saturday, May 16, 2020.

She was born in Joliet, Illinois, the daughter of the late Garland and Audrey Benckendorf Hedrick.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by brothers, Rickey Hedrick, Gary Hedrick, and Fritz Hedrick; and a sister, Susan Harris. Penny loved to cook and visit the beach, especially Oak Island, NC. She loved and cared for her family and grandchildren. She was employed for fifteen years with ADC Corporation and later IBM and Celestron, where she worked as a shipping coordinator.

Penny is survived by her husband of 33 years, Bill Runyan; children, Faith Glasgow (Shawn), Charlie Starrett (Kimberly); sister, Candy Jonas; brother, Jon Hedrick; grandchildren, Piper, Skyler, Drew, and Mason; canine companion, Max; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Services are being held privately.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to: TriCounty Animal Rescue, https://tcar.us/donationsvolunteering.html.

Online condolences may be made at www.BensonFuneralServices.com
Published in Gaston Gazette on May 20, 2020
