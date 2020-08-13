Perrie Drumm

Perrie "Pat" Glass Drumm, 79, of Stanley, went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, August 11, 2020 at Brian Center Health and Rehab in Hickory. She was born in Buncombe County, daughter of Perry and Helen Glass.
Pat loved the Lord and spent her time helping others. She was a member of the Lutheran Church of the Good Shepard where she was a member of the sheparding group. Pat volunteered for the CRO of Mt. Holly and the Christian Ministry of Lincoln County. She was a caregiver to neighbors, family and friends. She is survived by her husband Jim Drumm; daughter Mitzi Williams and her husband Chuck; sons Todd Drumm and his wife Jennifer and Lamar Drumm and his husband Logan; a sister Ann Harding; a brother William Glass; and three grandchildren Eli Williams and his wife Heaven and Savannah and Delaney Drumm.
A private graveside service will be held and officiated by her grandson Rev. Eli Williams.
Memorials may be made to the CRO of Mt. Holly at 2120 Spring Street or to the Christian Ministry of Lincoln County at P.O. Box 423 Lincolnton, NC 28093.
Arrangements are in the care of Woodlawn Funeral Home in Mount Holly.
