KINGS MOUNTAIN- George Perry Nolen, 65, of Kings Mountain, moved to his Heavenly home on Friday, April 17, 2020 at Atrium Health Cleveland. He was born on October 5, 1954 in Cleveland County to the late George Edward and Ivery Roper Nolen.
He was preceded in death by grandson, Levi Nolen Bell.
Perry was a devoted Christian, husband, father and grandfather; a member of Way of the Cross Baptist Church in Shelby where he served as a Deacon and long time Sunday School Superintendent.
Left to cherish his memories are his wife of 35 years, Denise Bowen Nolen; daughter, Sarah Nolen Bell and husband Joshua of Kings Mountain; son, Andrew Perry Nolen and wife Darrenee of Kings Mountain; granddaughter, Jestiana Nolen; sisters, Renae Nolen Pruitt and husband Don of Ocean Isle, Ginger Nolen Herndon and husband Bobby of Kings Mountain.
Perry will lie in state from 9:00 am to 1:00 pm Tuesday, April 21, 2020 at Sisk Butler Funeral & Cremation Services. His graveside service will be private.
Arrangements by Sisk-Butler Funeral & Cremation Services, Bessemer City.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Apr. 19, 2020