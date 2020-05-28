|
CHERRYVILLE - Grover D. "Pete" Heavner, 80, passed away on Monday, May 25, 2020 at CaroMont Health in Gastonia.
Pete was born in Gaston County, NC on November 1, 1939 a son of the late Basil F. Heavner and Vergie Mauney Heavner. He was retired as a yard and dock worker from Carolina Freight Carriers Corporation in Cherryville. Pete was a member of Second Baptist Church in Cherryville. He was an avid fisherman and loved to tell jokes and laugh.
In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by a brother Dennis L. Heavner and a sister Sabra Thornburg.
Survivors include his wife, Judy Phillips Heavner of the home; four daughters Donna Sain and husband Mike of Lincolnton; Pam Childers and husband Steve of Cherryville; Jana Crow of Lincolnton and Tracy Heavner of Cherryville; ten grandchildren and nine great grandchildren and a number of nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held on Friday at 1:00PM at Second Baptist Church with Rev. Jerry Lail officiating.
The family will be at the home for visitation.
Burial will be private.
Memorials may be made to Second Baptist Church 201 N. Houser Street, Cherryville, NC 28021.
Published in Gaston Gazette on May 28, 2020