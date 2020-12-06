1939 - 2020
DALLAS– Philip Gaston Thornburg, 81, passed away on December 1, 2020 at the Robin Johnson House surrounded by his loving family.
He was born in Gaston County, NC on October 12, 1939 to the late Will and Edna Leagon Thornburg. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his loving wife, Janell Lay Thornburg and his beloved daughter, Allison Thornburg who died in September 2020; his siblings, Bill and Jack Oates, Charles Thornburg, Helen Cloninger and Rebecca Clippard.
He was a veteran of the US Navy. Philip worked at Homelite for over 23 years as a Forklift Supervisor. He enjoyed dirt track racing, NASCAR, anything to do with cars and watching UFC on television. Philip was a loving husband, Dad, Paw Paw and brother who will be greatly missed.
Philip is survived by his loving sons, David (Emily) Thornburg and their daughter Katie; Jeff (Lisa) Thornburg and their children, Taylor and her children, Roman, Lucian, Noah; Barry Thornburg; sisters, Carolyn Haas and Geraldine Hoover; and many other wonderful family members.
Memorial Service will be held 2:00 p.m., Saturday, December 12th at Bethel Baptist Church, 6381 Lake Wylie Road, Lake Wylie, SC 29710 with Pastor Steve Kirby officiating. Military honors provided by the US Navy. The family will receive friends 1 hour prior to the service.
Memorials may be made to American Heart Association
, 222 S. Church Street, Suite 303, Charlotte, NC 28202 or www.americanheart.org
Due to the Covid-19 outbreak, if you feel the need to stay home, a card or phone call to the family will be appreciated.
Condolences may be made to www.withersandwhisenantfuneral.com
Withers and Whisenant Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 2916 Union Road, Gastonia 704-864-5144 is serving the Family.